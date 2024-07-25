Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Position Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $13,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 95,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after acquiring an additional 39,731 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $9,732,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $1,043,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 13.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3,259.4% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 92,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 89,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.18. The stock had a trading volume of 765,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,738. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

