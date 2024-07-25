Tezos (XTZ) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $27.72 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, Tezos has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $723.58 million and approximately $27.72 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000607 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000590 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000463 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,011,684,718 coins and its circulating supply is 991,133,334 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

