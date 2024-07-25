Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,200 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the June 30th total of 5,163,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,512.0 days.
Tgs Asa Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TGSNF remained flat at $11.69 during trading hours on Thursday. Tgs Asa has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43.
About Tgs Asa
