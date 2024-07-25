The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.10 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

NYSE:AAN opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $16.16.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Aaron’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Aaron’s by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aaron’s by 15.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 54,820.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

