The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

Charles Schwab has increased its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years. Charles Schwab has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Charles Schwab to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

NYSE SCHW opened at $64.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.04. The company has a market cap of $113.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,989 shares of company stock valued at $35,107,213 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

