The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Boosted by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,832,000 after buying an additional 1,250,555 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,151,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,169,000 after buying an additional 496,308 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $518,975,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,163,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,612,000 after buying an additional 140,416 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,685,000 after buying an additional 406,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,626,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,883. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.79. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.87 and a 1-year high of $183.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 in the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.