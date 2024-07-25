The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1,263.3% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $2,332,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $4,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $867,450. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HSY traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.67. 1,866,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,858. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $243.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.51.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.89.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

