The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:LGL opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $6.76.

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,403 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

Further Reading

