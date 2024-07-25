The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $868.07 million.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

