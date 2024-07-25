The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 322,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $12,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $306,417,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 15.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 108,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Williams Companies by 145.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 95,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,820,000 after purchasing an additional 518,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $42.06. 3,290,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,555,466. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

