Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2024

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBXGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $84.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ TCBX traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 57,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,479. Third Coast Bancshares has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $342.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Bobbora bought 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $53,256.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,639 shares in the company, valued at $764,100.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.