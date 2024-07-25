THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock Holdings Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of THOR Industries worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

THO traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.73. The stock had a trading volume of 266,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,494. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.71. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

