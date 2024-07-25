Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 3,700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Three Sixty Solar Trading Down 12.3 %
OTCMKTS:VSOLF traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 0.04. 60,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,506. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.08. Three Sixty Solar has a 52 week low of 0.03 and a 52 week high of 0.66.
Three Sixty Solar Company Profile
