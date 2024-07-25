Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 3,700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Three Sixty Solar Trading Down 12.3 %

OTCMKTS:VSOLF traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 0.04. 60,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,506. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.08. Three Sixty Solar has a 52 week low of 0.03 and a 52 week high of 0.66.

Three Sixty Solar Company Profile

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems in Canada. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

