thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.00

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 1458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

