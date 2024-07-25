Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
Tompkins Financial Stock Up 0.9 %
Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.91 million.
Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 519.15%.
Insider Activity at Tompkins Financial
In other news, Director Janet M. Coletti bought 1,000 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Tompkins Financial
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornell University acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,898,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 224.0% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 101,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 70,422 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 736.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tompkins Financial
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
