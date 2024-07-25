TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 721 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in TopBuild by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.2% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.89.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,340 shares of company stock worth $3,407,994. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded up $8.29 on Thursday, hitting $445.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $407.77 and a 200-day moving average of $402.87. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $217.08 and a 12-month high of $470.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

