Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Toyota Industries Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TYIDY traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,024. Toyota Industries has a one year low of $67.32 and a one year high of $106.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.16.
About Toyota Industries
