Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Toyota Industries Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TYIDY traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,024. Toyota Industries has a one year low of $67.32 and a one year high of $106.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.16.

About Toyota Industries

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textiles machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, in-vehicle chargers, on-board chargers and DC-DC converter units, and DC-AC inverters; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

