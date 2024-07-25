TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.64

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 76418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $718.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 138.05, a quick ratio of 138.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.15%.

Insider Activity at TPG RE Finance Trust

In other news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 9,352,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $82,679,998.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,647,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,400,001.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 35,280.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

