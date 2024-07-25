Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.000-10.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.8 billion-$15.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.0 billion. Tractor Supply also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.00-$10.40 EPS.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $257.44. 2,324,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,236. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.96. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.38.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

