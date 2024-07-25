Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Short Interest Update

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of TNLX stock remained flat at $0.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. Trans-Lux has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.95.

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter.

Trans-Lux Corporation designs and manufactures digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment is involved in the lease and maintenance of indoor and outdoor digital product signage.

