Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.71

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.71 and last traded at C$15.66, with a volume of 19498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.55.

TCL.A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cormark upped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.08.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

