Truist Financial Increases Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $54.00

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Viper Energy

Viper Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $41.78 on Monday. Viper Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.74.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $205.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 962.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 94.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.