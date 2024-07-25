Trust Wallet Token (TWT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $11.91 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $420.71 million and approximately $11.91 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000221 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is a token. It was first traded on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

