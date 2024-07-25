Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Trustmark has a payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Trustmark to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of TRMK opened at $33.60 on Thursday. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.83 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Trustmark from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

