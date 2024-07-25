Trustmark Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Trustmark has a payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Trustmark to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

TRMK stock opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Trustmark has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.83 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Trustmark from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

