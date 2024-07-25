TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.40 price objective on shares of TRX Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of TRX Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE TRX opened at $0.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. TRX Gold has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.49.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). TRX Gold had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TRX Gold stock. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) by 1,103.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,588 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of TRX Gold worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

