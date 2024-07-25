Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the June 30th total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tyro Payments Price Performance

Tyro Payments stock remained flat at $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Tyro Payments has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00.

Get Tyro Payments alerts:

Tyro Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Payments and Banking. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking solutions. The company also acquires credit, debit, and EFTPOS cards; and offers Medicare and private health fund claiming and rebating services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tyro Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyro Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.