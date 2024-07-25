Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the June 30th total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tyro Payments Price Performance
Tyro Payments stock remained flat at $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Tyro Payments has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00.
Tyro Payments Company Profile
