U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.76.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 74,094 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,073,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 652,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after buying an additional 272,976 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

