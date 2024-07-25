Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.40 and last traded at $64.96. Approximately 4,007,273 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 18,758,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.97.

The stock has a market cap of $139.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.92.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

