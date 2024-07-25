Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) PT Lowered to $13.00 at KeyCorp

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UDMY. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $8.46 on Monday. Udemy has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.83 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. Research analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,273,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,823,951. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $70,080.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 429,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,978.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,273,406 shares in the company, valued at $10,823,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,486 shares of company stock worth $604,441 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Udemy by 261.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Natixis lifted its position in Udemy by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Udemy by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Udemy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

