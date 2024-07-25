Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,400,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,096,000 after acquiring an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 47,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,203,000 after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 513.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 507,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,677,000 after acquiring an additional 424,476 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,127 shares of company stock valued at $536,593 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 737,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,375. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.56. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RARE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

