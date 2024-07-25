Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $111.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 146.07% from the company’s current price.

RARE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average is $44.53. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $54.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,127 shares of company stock worth $536,593 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3,182.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

