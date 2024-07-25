Union Bankshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:UNB)

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th.

Union Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Union Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ UNB opened at $24.10 on Thursday. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $108.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

