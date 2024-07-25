UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 51,160 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1,171.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 51,160 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Invesco were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Invesco Stock Up 3.3 %
IVZ stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 484,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28.
Invesco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.81.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
