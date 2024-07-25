UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 906.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,450,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,067,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

NYSE MHK traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.78. The stock had a trading volume of 70,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,968. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $136.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.87 and a 200 day moving average of $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.