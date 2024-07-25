UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 544.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Albemarle from $170.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE ALB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.57. 211,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,585. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.32. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $90.02 and a 1 year high of $215.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.