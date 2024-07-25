UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $891,000 Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 117,429 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,862,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,478,304,000 after buying an additional 891,157 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,841,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $652,409,000. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 13,163,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,900,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,693,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,515,000 after buying an additional 498,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,879. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average is $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.769 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

