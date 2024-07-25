UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $911,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1,140.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 104,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499,485 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 63,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE USB traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 603,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,540,266. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.76.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

