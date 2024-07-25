UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $981,000 Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 578.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GL. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,755,000 after purchasing an additional 425,993 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 73,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $22,290,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GL. StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Shares of NYSE:GL traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.46. 117,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,942. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.69.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In other news, CEO James Matthew Darden bought 2,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $169,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Globe Life news, CEO James Matthew Darden bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $169,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,869.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach bought 500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.43 per share, with a total value of $42,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $417,280. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

