UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $1.01 Million in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

SPXC stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.35. The company had a trading volume of 15,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.61 and a 1 year high of $164.91.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $465.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $5,670,992.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,815.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

