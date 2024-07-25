UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $802,000 in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

LBRT stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,419. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $1,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,213,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,892,824.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,985,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $1,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,213,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,892,824.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,731. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBRT. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Liberty Energy

About Liberty Energy

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.