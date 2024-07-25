UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 505,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,609,000 after purchasing an additional 57,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth $671,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp downgraded DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.95.

Shares of NYSE DV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.86. 95,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $35,315.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $35,315.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,428 shares of company stock valued at $98,778. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

