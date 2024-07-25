UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 114,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 81,215 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 605,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,061,000 after buying an additional 30,288 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 596.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 679,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,584,000 after purchasing an additional 581,685 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,739,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PBH traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $71.69. 4,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.34 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PBH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PBH

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.