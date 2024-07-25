UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Raises Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 565.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in FOX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 90,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in FOX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in FOX by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 862.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $37.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

