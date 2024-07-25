Uniswap Market Capitalization Achieves $4.30 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $7.16 or 0.00011044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.30 billion and $141.17 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008978 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.68 or 0.00105924 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000131 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.18774299 USD and is down -4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1065 active market(s) with $135,905,450.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

