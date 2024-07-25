United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of research firms have commented on UCBI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,723,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,850,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,553,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,249,000 after purchasing an additional 556,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,552,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,560,000 after purchasing an additional 274,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 157,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 72,582 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UCBI traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 37,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,534. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.74%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

