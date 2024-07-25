United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.
United Community Banks Stock Performance
UCBI stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.18. 1,207,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.91.
United Community Banks Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.74%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
United Community Banks Company Profile
United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.
