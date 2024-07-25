United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of UCBI traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.86. 84,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,860. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 17,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

