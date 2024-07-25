United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 34.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. United Parcel Service updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of UPS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.02. 2,942,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,177,103. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.04. The firm has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.
United Parcel Service Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
