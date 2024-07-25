United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 34.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. United Parcel Service updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UPS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.02. 2,942,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,177,103. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.04. The firm has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.95.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

