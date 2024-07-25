United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Lowered to $158.00 at Bank of America

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $160.00 to $158.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.95.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $128.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.04. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200,297 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,316,000 after purchasing an additional 166,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

